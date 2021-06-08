ASK A COP — Is it OK to drive 5 mph over the speed limit?

Carol from Port Neches asks: My grandson attended your driving class at a local driving school before COVID-19 invaded our area, and he said he learned that what I taught him that drivers had the right to go 5 mph over the speed limit was NOT TRUE. I want to abide by the law and do what’s right because I don’t want to injure anyone by disobeying the law or get a ticket. Was I given bad information many years ago and have now been taught a thing or two by my 18-year-old grandson?