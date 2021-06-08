Keep an eye out for jumping worms, bagworms and beetles (oh my!)

Maybe not like you or me, but some can be quite agile. Jumping worms aren’t the typical worms that we have observed for years in the soil. This “new” worm is not only non-native, but invasive too. The Asian jumping worm (Amynthas spp.), also known as snake worms or crazy worms for their quick, seemingly crazed movement, have gardeners a little anxiously turning their soil in search of this earthworm, which is more destructive than helpful to those who tend the soil.