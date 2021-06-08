Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Etsy, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:ETSY)
Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Etsy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $204.00 target price on the stock.www.modernreaders.com