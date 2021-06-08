Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Etsy, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.