Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Etsy, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:ETSY)

By Suzanne Cooper
modernreaders.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEtsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Etsy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $204.00 target price on the stock.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citigroup Inc#Etsy Inc#Zacks Investment Research#Atlantic Securities#Stifel Nicolaus#Btig Research#Nasdaq Etsy#Peg#Md#Norges Bank#Cmo Ryan M Scott#Cto#Etsy Etsy Inc#Reverb Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Country
Germany
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.27 EPS Expected for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $1.25. Heartland Financial USA reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.
Financial Reportsslatersentinel.com

$0.10 EPS Expected for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.07. Welbilt reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 242.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in RPM International were worth $9,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial ReportsWKRB News

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) PT Raised to $18.00 at Wedbush

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,740 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $25,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmayfieldrecorder.com

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Short Interest Update

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the May 13th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 787,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Financial Reportsslatersentinel.com

$700,000.00 in Sales Expected for Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) will report $700,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Neovasc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $600,000.00 and the highest is $800,000.00. Neovasc reported sales of $280,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Short Interest Update

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,020,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the May 13th total of 15,910,000 shares. Currently, 15.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

-$0.13 EPS Expected for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) to report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is ($0.42). Molecular Templates reported earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Stockstickerreport.com

Short Interest in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Grows By 18.0%

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,140,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the May 13th total of 6,050,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksWKRB News

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Sells $266,755.90 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $266,755.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,790.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. Purchases 9,201 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,212,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.46% of PulteGroup worth $63,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Short Interest Update

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 779,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the May 13th total of 904,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days. Approximately 12.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Financial Reportscom-unik.info

Analysts Anticipate Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Will Announce Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will report earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Intuit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the lowest is $1.57. Intuit reported earnings per share of $1.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.08 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will post $59.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.20 million and the lowest is $52.10 million. Sunnova Energy International posted sales of $42.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

FY2021 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Raised by Analyst

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $9.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.06. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2022 earnings at $9.65 EPS.