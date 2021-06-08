FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Crédit Agricole S.A. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CRARY)
Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crédit Agricole’s FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.www.modernreaders.com