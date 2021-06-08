Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Crédit Agricole S.A. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crédit Agricole’s FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jefferies Financial Group#S A#Dit#Cr Dit Agricole S A#Fy2023#Barclays#Zacks Investment Research#Berenberg Bank#Pe#Asset Gathering#French#Lcl#Large Customers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
HSBC
News Break
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on ADC Therapeutics SA’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.38) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ADC Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.55) EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

National Bank Financial Weighs in on Corus Entertainment’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CJR)

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Corus Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Corus Entertainment’s FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.
Financial Reportsslatersentinel.com

$0.10 EPS Expected for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.07. Welbilt reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 242.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Buys 200,330 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,504,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,330 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $107,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Exelon Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exelon in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will earn $2.84 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.88. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Exelon’s FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.56 EPS.
Financial Reportsslatersentinel.com

FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Issued By National Bank Financial

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cascades in a research report issued on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CVAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CureVac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.
StocksWKRB News

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

AINV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apollo Investment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.92.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SYIEY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Symrise from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Symrise from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.
Retailslatersentinel.com

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Position Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 82.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Retail Value were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 21.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,343 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,789 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $7,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Marketsrivertonroll.com

Financial Analysis: Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI) and Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS)

Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI) and Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends. Institutional & Insider Ownership. 46.4% of Communications Systems shares...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives $37.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

-$0.13 EPS Expected for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) to report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is ($0.42). Molecular Templates reported earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Stockstickerreport.com

Short Interest in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Grows By 18.0%

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,140,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the May 13th total of 6,050,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. Purchases 9,201 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,212,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.46% of PulteGroup worth $63,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,011 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $22,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Procore Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS.