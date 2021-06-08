Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Quotient Limited Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:QTNT)

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Quotient in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.24). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quotient’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jefferies Financial Group#Qtnt#Quotient Limited#Ubs Group Ag#Qtnt#Eps#Fy2023#The Goldman Sachs Group#The Thomson Reuters#Swiss National Bank#Sei Investments Co#Castleark Management Llc#Ubs Group Ag
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
News Break
Goldman Sachs
Related
Financial Reportsslatersentinel.com

FY2021 EPS Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.64 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CVAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CureVac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.
StocksWKRB News

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

AINV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apollo Investment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.92.
Stockscom-unik.info

UBS Group AG Has $10.56 Million Stock Holdings in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 154.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,964,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,619,813 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.34% of VEON worth $10,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Marketsrivertonroll.com

Financial Analysis: Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI) and Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS)

Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI) and Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends. Institutional & Insider Ownership. 46.4% of Communications Systems shares...
Stockscom-unik.info

Citigroup Inc. Sells 31,814 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,814 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Synopsys worth $45,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Short Interest Update

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,020,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the May 13th total of 15,910,000 shares. Currently, 15.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.40.
Stockscom-unik.info

Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 564,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,638 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $47,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Declines By 15.8%

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 525,500 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the May 13th total of 624,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LOCO. TheStreet downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. El Pollo Loco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Procore Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on CureVac’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CureVac in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CureVac’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.89) EPS.
Stockscom-unik.info

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 51.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) PT Raised to $21.00 at KeyCorp

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MNRL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Upgrades WPP (NYSE:WPP) to “Buy”

According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “. Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports...
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ASAN. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.85.