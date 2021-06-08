Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Quotient Limited Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:QTNT)

AINV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apollo Investment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.92.