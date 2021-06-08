Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Quotient Limited Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:QTNT)
Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Quotient in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.24). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quotient’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.www.modernreaders.com