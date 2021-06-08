Cancel
Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

By Suzanne Cooper
modernreaders.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCredit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BGAOY. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Proximus in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

www.modernreaders.com
