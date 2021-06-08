Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.80.