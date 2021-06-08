Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Cooper Companies, Inc. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NYSE:COO)

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PGR. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.