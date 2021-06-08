Cancel
Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Cooper Companies, Inc. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NYSE:COO)

By Dee Baugher
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now forecasts that the medical device company will earn $3.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.23. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.13 EPS.

