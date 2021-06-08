FY2021 EPS Estimates for Alamos Gold Inc. Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:AGI)

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RY. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to C$137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cormark lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Fundamental Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$133.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$135.06.