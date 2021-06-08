FY2021 EPS Estimates for Alamos Gold Inc. Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:AGI)
Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Alamos Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.21. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.25 target price on the stock.www.modernreaders.com