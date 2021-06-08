Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

FY2021 EPS Estimates for Alamos Gold Inc. Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:AGI)

By Suzanne Cooper
modernreaders.com
 11 days ago

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Alamos Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.21. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.25 target price on the stock.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alamos Gold Inc#Agi#National Bank Financial#Fy2021#Agi#Thomson Reuters#Royal Bank Of Canada#Jpmorgan Chase Co#National Bankshares#Credit Suisse Group#Alamos Gold Stock#Tariff#Alamos Gold Daily Enter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

National Bankshares Raises Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$140.00

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RY. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to C$137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cormark lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Fundamental Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$133.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$135.06.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Financial Reportsslatersentinel.com

$0.10 EPS Expected for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.07. Welbilt reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 242.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€140.00” Price Target for MorphoSys (ETR:MOR)

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €102.00 ($120.00).
Financial Reportsrivertonroll.com

$216.71 Million in Sales Expected for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will post $216.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $274.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $173.53 million. Laredo Petroleum posted sales of $110.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,966 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NOW were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Increases Dividend to $1.85 Per Share

Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $37.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.64. Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective...
Financial Reportsslatersentinel.com

$700,000.00 in Sales Expected for Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) will report $700,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Neovasc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $600,000.00 and the highest is $800,000.00. Neovasc reported sales of $280,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsslatersentinel.com

Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.550-4.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -. GEF stock opened at $60.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.63. Greif has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $66.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08.
Financial Reportsslatersentinel.com

FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Issued By National Bank Financial

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cascades in a research report issued on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Sells $527,502.18 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 9,418 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $527,502.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,636 shares in the company, valued at $38,178,432.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stockstickerreport.com

Short Interest in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Grows By 18.0%

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,140,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the May 13th total of 6,050,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.100-3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.53 billion-3.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.Pentair also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.750-0.800 EPS.
StocksWKRB News

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Sells $266,755.90 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $266,755.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,790.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) PT Raised to $21.00 at KeyCorp

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MNRL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in NMI were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Financial Reportsslatersentinel.com

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

CVB Financial has raised its dividend by 38.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. NASDAQ CVBF opened at $21.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.54. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Aviva PLC Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 285,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,521 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $44,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.