Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.83.

www.modernreaders.com
Financial Reportstheenterpriseleader.com

Wedbush Cuts Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $130.00

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,510 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial ReportsWKRB News

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) PT Raised to $18.00 at Wedbush

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.
Stockscom-unik.info

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Insider Gregory M. Glenn Sells 2,411 Shares

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total transaction of $441,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,383.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Short Interest Down 18.7% in May

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,610,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the May 13th total of 6,900,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 776,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $569,000 in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.83.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,908 Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,908 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Clovis Oncology worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Sells $527,502.18 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 9,418 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $527,502.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,636 shares in the company, valued at $38,178,432.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Stock Price Up 3%

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) rose 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.21 and last traded at $6.09. Approximately 59,788 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,208,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91. Separately, HC...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $237,000 Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.23 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.08.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys New Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000. Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc....
Industrymodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT at $173.75

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.75.
MarketsWKRB News

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.75.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Michel Detheux Sells 29,000 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock

ITeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,909. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.