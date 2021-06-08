Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.83.www.modernreaders.com