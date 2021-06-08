Cancel
ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

By Suzanne Cooper
modernreaders.com
 11 days ago

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ORIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

Accenture’s (ACN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ACN. Barclays lifted their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.91.
IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in IGM Biosciences were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Spirent Communications’ (SPT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirent Communications has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 274.50 ($3.59).
OCI’s (OCINF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of OCI in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy. OCI stock opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. OCI has a 1-year...
MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,884 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $8,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) to Hold

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “
Orbital Energy Group’s (OEG) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OEG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orbital Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Orbital Energy Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.
Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Codexis to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Codexis from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Codexis in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Codexis presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.83.
Short Interest in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Declines By 14.6%

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,650,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the May 13th total of 7,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Insider Gregory M. Glenn Sells 2,411 Shares

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total transaction of $441,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,383.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CFO William J. Dunaway Sells 6,000 Shares

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CFO William J. Dunaway sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $398,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,267,055.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Position Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.06% of Nkarta worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) PT Raised to $5.00

AHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th.
Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan Sells 9,418 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 9,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $527,502.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,178,432.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “
Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 97.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,615,013 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.10% of City Office REIT worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,104,018 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $104,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Altshuler Shaham Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd reduced its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Systemax worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.