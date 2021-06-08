ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ACN. Barclays lifted their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.91.