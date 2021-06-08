Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Lowered to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of United States Steel from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United States Steel from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.70.