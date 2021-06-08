Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Lowered to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 11 days ago

Nippon Steel stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.38. Nippon Steel has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.65 and a beta of 1.11.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goldman Sachs Group#Stainless Steel#54 65
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
Goldman Sachs
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

United States Steel (NYSE:X) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of United States Steel from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United States Steel from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.70.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS)

RS has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,135,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.36% of Nabors Industries worth $106,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Evergy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.
MarketsWKRB News

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Ajinomoto from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Shares of Ajinomoto stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of -0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.06. Ajinomoto has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Stockstickerreport.com

Sei Investments Co. Has $8.27 Million Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $8,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Marketstickerreport.com

easyJet (LON:EZJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EZJ. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) price objective on easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. easyJet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 941.12 ($12.30).
StocksWKRB News

Insider Selling: Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CAO Sells $1,018,506.28 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CAO David P. Bennett sold 55,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $1,018,506.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 167,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,406.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock. A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BILL. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Raised by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) Receives €50.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €50.67 ($59.61).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DNNGY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, March 26th. SEB Equities upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ørsted A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Raised to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rowe upgraded Worldline from a fair value rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. AlphaValue downgraded Worldline to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.
Marketsrivertonroll.com

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) Short Interest Update

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 166,200 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the May 13th total of 126,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Financial ReportsWKRB News

Kewpie (OTCMKTS:KWPCY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

KWPCY stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.52. Kewpie has a twelve month low of $36.20 and a twelve month high of $47.22. Kewpie (OTCMKTS:KWPCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $901.80 million for the quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HSBC’s (HSBA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HSBC to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price on HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 453.25 ($5.92).