Science

New technology can explain the effect of genetic factors on brain structure, function

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiang Zhan, assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering at Pitt's Swanson School of Engineering, received a $500,000 CAREER award from the National Science Foundation to develop computational tools that improve our understanding of the human brain. In this project, he will leverage brain modular structure to study brain imaging...

www.news-medical.net
Science
Science

Brain imaging study shows defining traits are forged the moment we’re born

There are still many unsolved mysteries about the human brain and its development. Now, a novel study published in Frontiers in Psychiatry sheds new light on the neurobiological origins of our individual traits. Functional connectivity is the coordinated activity – activation or deactivation – through time between separate brain regions,...
Science

Structure of a Toxic Matter Identified That Destroys the Nerves in the Brain, Causing Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases

Alzheimer’s disease – also called dementia – where memory and cognitive functions gradually decline due to deformation and death of neurons, and Parkinson’s disease that causes tremors in hands and arms impeding normal movement are major neurodegenerative diseases. Recently, a research team at POSTECH has identified the structure of the agent that causes Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases to occur together.
Science

Researchers identify a molecule critical to functional brain rejuvenation

NEW YORK, June 7, 2021--Recent studies suggest that new brain cells are being formed every day in response to injury, physical exercise, and mental stimulation. Glial cells, and in particular the ones called oligodendrocyte progenitors, are highly responsive to external signals and injuries. They can detect changes in the nervous system and form new myelin, which wraps around nerves and provides metabolic support and accurate transmission of electrical signals. As we age, however, less myelin is formed in response to external signals, and this progressive decline has been linked to the age-related cognitive and motor deficits detected in older people in the general population. Impaired myelin formation also has been reported in older individuals with neurodegenerative diseases such as Multiple Sclerosis or Alzheimer's and identified as one of the causes of their progressive clinical deterioration.
Science

Modeling of wave-structure interaction through coupled nonlinear potential and viscous solvers: assessment of domain decomposition and functional decomposition methods

Health

Nutritional supplement efficient in boosting brain function

Washington [US], June 7 (ANI): An international subject pool was studied to confirm the effectiveness of a whole food complete vitamin and meal replacement product, IQed. The article appeared in the peer-reviewed journal, Alternative Therapies. The findings indicate that the carefully developed nutritional supplement, IQed Smart Nutrition, can help bolster...
Science

Mapping neuron functions in the gut–brain axis

Gut-innervating sensory neurons are essential for regulation of satiety and blood levels of glucose after food consumption. However, the precise functions of different populations of these neurons are poorly understood. A recent Cell Metabolism article interrogated the locations and functions of several molecularly defined gut-innervating neuron populations.
Technology

Breakthrough in brain imaging may offer future alternative to functional MRI

The gold standard in functional brain imaging for over two decades, functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) has transformed the landscape of research and clinical care. Yet, because of its cost and functional limitations, scientists have continued to look for new ways to see into the human brain. Researchers from the...
Science

Scientists Have Found a Way to Break the Limit of Human Longevity

The research team of Gero, a Singapore-based biotech company in collaboration with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo NY, announces a publication in Nature Communications, a journal of Nature portfolio, presenting the results of the study on associations between aging and the loss of the ability to recover from stresses.
Science

Tiny genetic differences add up to big behavioral effects

Genome-wide association studies (GWAS) allow us to correlate genetic differences with behavioral traits. There is no single gene that explains behavior; rather, behavior arises from the complex interaction of many different genes, each of which only plays a small role. Society must be cautious as we learn more about behavioral...
Health

“Cognitive Clock” – Researchers Develop New Measure of Brain Health

‘Cognitive clock’ may enable assessment of risk for memory and thinking problems. How old is your brain compared to your chronological age? A new measure of brain health developed by researchers at Rush University Medical Center may offer a novel approach to identifying individuals at risk of memory and thinking problems, according to research results published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association on June 1, 2021.
psychologytoday.com

Glial Cells Are as Vital as Neurons for Brain Function

Neurons are the most well-known cells in the brain but they are not the only type of cell in this organ. The other main cells are the neuroglia. Recent studies show that glial cells play a highly active role in brain cell communication, and perhaps in the development of human intelligence.
Bethesda, MD

New genetic form of ALS discovered in children

Scientists have identified a new genetic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in children, according to research published in Nature Medicine. An international research team led by scientists at the National Institutes of Health and Bethesda, Md.-based Uniformed Services University studied 11 patients who were affected by ALS during childhood. Unlike...
Science

Largescale brain epigenetics study provides new insights into dementia

The largest study of its kind has unveiled new insights into how genes are regulated in dementia, including discovering 84 new genes linked to the disease. Led by the University of Exeter, the international collaboration combined and analyzed data from more than 1,400 people across six different studies, in a meta-analysis published in Nature Communications. These studies had used brain samples from people who had died with Alzheimer's disease. The project, funded by Alzheimer's Society and supported by the Medical Research Council and the National Institutes for Health, looked at an epigenetic mark called DNA methylation at nearly half a million sites in the genome. Epigenetic processes control the extent to which genes are switched on and off, meaning they behave differently as needed across the different cell-types and tissues that make up a human body. Importantly, unlike our genes, epigenetic processes can be influenced by environmental factors, making them potentially reversible and a possible route to new treatments.
Wildlife

Plant functional traits may better explain liana species distributions

Plant functional traits are morphological, physiological or phenological properties that affect plant growth, survival, and reproduction. They hold the promise to explain plant species distribution patterns. However, few studies have linked multiple traits to multiple niche dimensions (i.e., light, water, and nutrients). In a study published in Oecologia, researchers from...
Diseases & Treatments

Common mechanism found for diverse brain disorders

Researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) have identified a common mechanism underlying a spectrum of epilepsy syndromes and neurodevelopmental disorders, including autism, that are caused by variations in a gene encoding a vital transporter protein in the brain. Their findings, reported last month in the journal Brain, suggest that...
ScienceAlert

Mysterious Form of ALS Identified in Children With Rare Genetic Mutations

A previously unknown form of a severe and progressive neurodegenerative disease that usually affects older adults has been identified in children as young as three years of age. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a rare neurological disorder where motor neuron degeneration leads to serious impairments in voluntary muscle movement. The condition, which causes increasing weakness in muscles throughout the body, makes walking, talking, and eventually even breathing a struggle, leading to death in most patients within a few years of symptoms showing. The majority of ALS cases emerge in people aged between 55 and 75, and most cases are considered sporadic, with the...
Engineering

Researchers create the first modular quantum brain sensor

Scientists in the UK have come up with a way to read brain signals using chips. In the future, they can be combined into a whole system. A group of scientists from the University of Sussex in Brighton (UK) built a modular quantum brain scanner for the first time and used it to register organ signals. This is the first time a modular quantum brain sensor has ever detected a brain signal in the world. The researchers noted that this is an important breakthrough for scientists working on quantum brain imaging technology, since the modular sensors can be scaled. The team also paired two sensors and proved that in the future they will be able to scan signals from the whole brain.
UPI News

New quantum microscope can image incredibly small biological structures

June 9 (UPI) -- Researchers in Australia have engineered a new microscope, powered by quantum entanglement, or what Einstein called "spooky interaction," that can observe previously invisible biological structures. The technology, described Wednesday in the journal Nature, could inspire breakthroughs in navigational and biomedical imaging technologies. Quantum entanglement describes the...
ScienceAlert

Radical Discovery Suggests The Maximum Human Lifespan Is 150 Years of Age

We dream of a time when modern medicine will allow humans to live far beyond the lifespans we know today. But is there an upper limit of what's biologically possible? Yes, according to a new study, which suggests the maximum human lifespan probably tops out at about 150 years of age. The research taps into the idea of biological aging or senescence – how quickly our bodies deteriorate, which may or may not match our chronological age (how many birthdays we've celebrated). In this case, scientists developed a new way to interpret fluctuations in the numbers of different kinds of blood cells, resulting...