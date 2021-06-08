Kansas City Royals drop opener to Angels despite breakout game from Hunter Dozier
The Kansas City Royals’ first West Coast trip of the season started off with a brutally tough debut for a highly regarded prospect and the team’s third consecutive loss. Royals right-hander Jackson Kowar didn’t make it through the first inning of his MLB debut and his club never quite recovered as they fell 8-3 to the Los Angeles Angels in the first game of a three-game series in front of an announced crowd of 9,481 Monday night at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.www.kansas.com