Kansas City Royals drop opener to Angels despite breakout game from Hunter Dozier

By Lynn Worthy
Wichita Eagle
 19 days ago

The Kansas City Royals’ first West Coast trip of the season started off with a brutally tough debut for a highly regarded prospect and the team’s third consecutive loss. Royals right-hander Jackson Kowar didn’t make it through the first inning of his MLB debut and his club never quite recovered as they fell 8-3 to the Los Angeles Angels in the first game of a three-game series in front of an announced crowd of 9,481 Monday night at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

