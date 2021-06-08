Kansas City Royals drop opener to Angels despite breakout game from Hunter Dozier

Heading into Friday’s game in Kansas City, the Red Sox had been winners in each of their last three games with the offense doing a lot of the heavy lifting. They’ve been able to pick up the pitching a lot in the month of June, but the favor was not returned this time around. It wasn’t a terrible day for the bats as they managed 11 hits and drew a couple of walks on top of that, but they were always one hit shy, if they weren’t biting themselves on the base paths to begin with. Nick Pivetta couldn’t support them with the great outing they needed, and the end result was the win streak being snapped.