Australia to host 50 MWh ‘solar hydro’ plant with storage

By Bella Peacock
pv-magazine.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRayGen Resources has secured AUD 27 million ($20.9 million) of funding to build a 3 MW/50 MWh solar hydro power plant with 17 hours of storage in Carwarp, in the Australian state of Victoria. The project will demonstrate two new technologies: RayGen’s patented PV Ultra and its electro-thermal storage technology,...

www.pv-magazine.com
