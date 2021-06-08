Australia to host 50 MWh ‘solar hydro’ plant with storage

Genova (Italy), 25th June, 2021 – New technologies for the European carbon-neutrality program will be developed by the LIGHT-CAP project, a 4-year research initiative whose main objective is to implement a radical change related to the current tools of solar energy conversion and storage technologies. Researchers will apply cutting-edge nanotechnology in order to build systems capable of absorbing sunlight, converting it and concomitantly storing the associated energy (electric charges) in a sustainable way and at low-costs of production. LIGHT-CAP has won funding of 3.18M euros from the European Union and its consortium, coordinated by IIT-Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia (Italian Institute of Technology) includes EU and extra-EU partners with academical and industrial backgrounds that will actively cooperate in order to reach the project’s goals.