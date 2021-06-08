Cancel
‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 6: Captain Sandy, Malia White Backlash Overshadows Peacock Premiere

This summer, the Below Deck Mediterranean crew is ready to set sail with season 6. The Bravo series will have the return of Captain Sandy Yawn and Malia White, which fans are not too thrilled about. Peacock just announced that episodes of the new season will premiere on the streaming service a week before the cable network starting June 21. However, the announcement was overshadowed when fans couldn’t resist but to comment on the backlash of the two aforementioned cast members.

