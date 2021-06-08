‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 6: Captain Sandy, Malia White Backlash Overshadows Peacock Premiere

The Blacklist Season 9 is officially happening. Now we just need to know when it will premiere. Will we see The Blacklist Season 9 in 2021?. We’re getting into the final episodes of The Blacklist Season 8. It looks like we’re finally getting some answers about who Red is and what he’s been up to for the last 30 years. Of course, we could be sent on another wild goose chase, but there’s hope that we will finally get to know some of the truth.