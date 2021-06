For years, the Portland Trail Blazers tried not to rock the boat. They never made blockbuster trades or took major risks. They played the NBA’s most conservative drop-back defense. They made the playoffs every year. In four of the past five postseasons, they’ve been eliminated in the first round. It was like clockwork. Damian Lillard ensured the Blazers would be good. Portland’s refusal to take major risks prevented them from being great.