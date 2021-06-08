Severe Weather Statement issued for McIntosh by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-08 00:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-08 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: McIntosh THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN LOGAN AND NORTHWESTERN MCINTOSH COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1230 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southeastern North Dakota.alerts.weather.gov