Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for LaMoure by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-08 00:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-08 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: LaMoure The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern LaMoure County in southeastern North Dakota * Until 130 AM CDT. * At 1226 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Edgeley, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lamoure and Verona. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov