Bitcoin May Be Ready To Melt As It Nears Another Massive Breaking Point

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was another rather boring day, with the S&P 500 finishing basically flat down 8 bps. The NASDAQ 100 had the better day, with the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)s rising by roughly 30 bps. Breakeven inflation rates fell again on Monday to 2.39%, on the 10-year. The 10-year TIPS was...

www.investing.com
Stocksrealinvestmentadvice.com

Market Rallies To All-Time Highs As Bulls Dismiss Fed 06-25-21

In this 06-25-21 issue of “Market Rallies To All-Time Highs As Bulls Dismiss Fed.“. Are you worried about the potential for a market correction, a surge in inflation, or are you unsure how to invest for your retirement? We can help. If you are not yet a client and would like to discuss your portfolio construction, please schedule a time to meet with one of our advisors below.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Bitcoin Cash: Is another drawdown likely?

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. Bitcoin Cash suffered a major setback after its price declined by 80% from its 12 May swing high of $1,642. An additional 50% drop dragged it below its 19 May swing low of $470, but BCH finally cushioned its losses at $390. Broader market relief over the last couple of days pushed BCH north of $470 once again, but the price was still in a sensitive position, at the time of writing.
StocksFOXBusiness

S&P books record as Fed's preferred inflation measure surges by most since 1992

The S&P 500 rallied to a record high Friday as investors grappled with the hottest annual reading of the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure in nearly 30 years. The benchmark S&P gained 0.34%, finishing more than 15 points above its previous all-time peak, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.7% and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.06%.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq futures at peaks ahead of crucial inflation report

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) June 25 (Reuters) - Futures tracking the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes were near record highs on Friday, helped by gains in major U.S. lenders and a robust earnings forecast from Nike, while investors braced for the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation data.
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-S&P 500 posts record high after Nike rally

* Financials lead S&P sector gainers; tech sole loser. * Dollar edges down; gold up, crude advances; bitcoin slides. June 25 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. S&P 500 POSTS RECORD...
CurrenciesForexTV.com

Bitcoin Slumps Toward Another ‘Crypto Winter’

The digital currency’s latest selloff from heady highs points to a possible period of flat trading. The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Stocksthewealthrace.com

S&P 500 Rallies to Record Highs – Low Cost Stock & Options Trading | Advanced Online Stock Trading

The S&P 500 simply set a file intraday excessive; the S&P 500’s tech sector alone outperformed the broader market on Thursday, up 0.9% in current buying and selling, and expertise shares like Tesla (TSLA) are making headlines as merchants bounce again into the expansion names that had underperformed to this point for the year-to-date. The intraday excessive follows information of latest information exhibiting a drop in jobless claims and an increase in orders for sturdy items.
Stocksteletrader.com

Dow jumps over 200 pts, S&P at record close

Shares on Wall Street closed mostly higher on Friday with the Dow Jones gaining over 200 points and the S&P 500 reaching a new record closing high. Bank shares were the session's strongest performers, pushing higher after the Federal Reserve said that US banks could withstand a "severe global recession" based on the results of its annual stress test.
Stocksava360.com

MICHAEL BURRY JUST TWEETED OF MASSIVE STOCKS & BITCOIN CRASH COMING

Link to join StockHub free investing discord server:https://financialeducationjeremy.com/stock-hub Want 2 free stocks valued up to $2,300?! Join Webull through this link and enjoy! https://bit.ly/2TdWKX6. Link to apply to join my Private Stock Group & Private Discord chat https://bit.ly/3chhFz2. Link to see where I get 75%+ of my stock picks from...
Stocksinvesting.com

4 Hot Stocks to Add to Your Growth Portfolio

With interest rates remaining at near-zero levels, supportive government policies have been driving the growth prospects of several companies. As such, we think it could be wise to bet on Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN), Energy (ET), Teradata (TDC) and Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) because they possess solid growth attributes and have immense upside potential. Read on.Growth stocks, particularly those from the technology sector, did not make a great start to 2021 as investors rotated away from expensive growth stocks to quality cyclical stocks to capitalize on the economic recovery. However, investors’ interest in quality growth stocks has been growing lately, with the expectation that supportive fiscal and monetary policies will help them achieve solid growth in the coming quarters. This sentiment is evident in the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF’s (SPYG) 4.9% returns over the past month versus the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF’s (SPYV) 1.7% loss and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 1.4% gain over the same period.
StocksStreet.Com

Nasdaq Powers Past Record High Amid Bond Market Lull; Tesla Extends Gains

U.S. equity futures powered higher again Thursday, lifting the Nasdaq to another all-time high, as investors took advantage of a pause in bond market volatility to focus on growth prospects in the world’s biggest economy. With Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s congressional testimony from earlier this week cementing the central...
Marketscryptonews.com

Bitcoin and DOGE Rally, Ethereum Eyes Upside Break

Bitcoin price remained strong above the USD 32,000 and USD 33,000 levels. As a result, BTC gained bullish momentum and it broke the main USD 35,000 resistance. It is currently (04:41 UTC) consolidating gains below this level. Similarly, most major altcoins are rising steadily. ETH is consolidating below USD 2,000...
Marketsihodl.com

Bitcoin Breaks Above $34,000

Bitcoin has started the day in a positive mood. At press time, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap is trading at $34,014.85 (+2.93%), according to CoinMarketCap. For its part, Ether has risen to $1,936.53 (+0.18%), while Tether has dropped by 0.03% and is now trading at $1. Analysts at investment...
Stocksthebharatexpressnews.com

Institutions have no appetite for Bitcoin at this price point: JPMorgan

As the price of Bitcoin (BTC) failed to hold its breath above $ 35,000 yesterday, JPMorgan expects an overall bearish move below the critical price level based on the BTC / volatility ratio. gold. In a note sent to investors on Wednesday, JPMorgan detailed its reasoning for seeing Bitcoin’s fair...
Stocksdailyforex.com

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Continues to Make Fresh Highs

The NASDAQ 100 rallied during the trading session on Thursday to reach all-time highs again at the 14,425 region. We did pullback just a bit but at the end of the day we are still very bullish looking, and it looks like some of the bigger technology companies are starting to attract a lot of money again. If that is going to be the case, then it makes quite a bit of sense that we would see the market go much higher, perhaps reaching towards the 15,000 level which is my longer-term target.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Nasdaq and S&P 500 scale new peaks; Dow rallies

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Weekly jobless claims fall, Q1 GDP unrevised at 6.4%. * Lilly jumps on plan to seek approval for Alzheimer’s drug. * Indexes: Dow +1.04%, S&P 500 +0.66%, Nasdaq...
Marketscryptoslate.com

The ‘crab’ market: Bitcoin hovers near $30,000, Ethereum fails to break $2,000

Disclaimer: This article contains technical analysis, which is a methodology for forecasting the direction of prices through the study of past market data, primarily price and volume. The content presented in this article is the opinion of the author. None of the information you read on CryptoSlate should be taken as investment advice. Buying and trading cryptocurrencies should be considered a high-risk activity. Please do your own diligence and consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.