Hoda Kotb kicked off the summer with the best company around: her family. Last weekend, the Today show coanchor shared a series of photos on Instagram giving fans a glimpse of how she enjoyed her recent time off. The first picture the 56-year-old NBC star posted was a selfie of herself alongside her mom, Sameha, and sister, Hala, at sunset. The second photo featured Hoda’s daughters, Haley Joy and Hope Catherine, enjoying a meal. Hoda’s family also hung out with other adults who appear to be family friends.