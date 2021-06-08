Cancel
Suns vs. Nuggets score, takeaways: Chris Paul, Phoenix dominate second half in Game 1 win over Denver

By Sam Quinn
CBS Sports
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGame 1 between the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets was truly a tale of two halves. The teams played as competitive of a first half as any fan could have asked for but, then, Chris Paul and the Suns took control during the third quarter and never looked back as they came away with a 122-105 win.

