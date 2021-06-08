Suns vs. Nuggets score, takeaways: Chris Paul, Phoenix dominate second half in Game 1 win over Denver

Chris Paul turned again the clock on Sunday in a historic efficiency to defeat the Nuggets 124–118 and full the sweep within the Western Convention semifinals. Paul, 36, scored 37 factors taking pictures 14-for-19 (74%) and had seven assists to guide the Suns to their first Western Convention Finals since 2010. It was essentially the most factors Paul has scored since Might eight, 2018. The Suns have received seven video games in a row and Paul can be the oldest participant to ever rating 35 factors or extra on 70% taking pictures in a playoff sport since 1965. Though the Suns and Paul had been dominant, the Nuggets had been with out their star heart and league MVP Nikola Jokić after a controversial ejection. Jokić went to swipe the ball from Suns guard Cameron Payne within the third quarter and appeared to inadvertently make contact together with his nostril. Payne stayed on the ground in ache earlier than Jokić was assessed a flagrant 2 foul and ejected. After the sport, Paul mentioned he had heard the rumblings that he was all washed up and responded accordingly. “A few years in the past, they had been writing me off, (you) ‘cannot do that,’ and this ain’t about me it is about us,” Paul advised TNT after the sport. “(This) reveals you what you are able to do if you come collectively as a crew.”Extra NBA Protection: