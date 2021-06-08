Special Weather Statement issued for Grant, Wilkin by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-07 23:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-08 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Grand Forks. Target Area: Grant; Wilkin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR GRANT AND SOUTHEASTERN WILKIN COUNTIES UNTIL 130 AM CDT At 1223 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Wendell, or 19 miles south of Fergus Falls, moving east at 55 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Elbow Lake, Hoffman, Ashby, Herman, Barrett, Wendell and Norcross. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for west central Minnesota.alerts.weather.gov