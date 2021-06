Chris Paul recorded 37 points (14-19 FG) and seven assists for the No. 2 seed Suns as they defeated the No. 3 seed Nuggets, 125-118, in Game 4. Devin Booker added 34 points and 11 rebounds for the Suns in the victory, while Will Barton tallied 25 points and five rebounds for the Nuggets in the losing effort. The Suns have now closed out this best-of-seven series, 4-0, and will advance to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2010 and will face the winner of the Utah JazzLA Clipp.