So far, the NBA playoffs have been a whole lot of fun and there have been some pretty great matchups to kick things off. The Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns promised to be a solid series, although it has proven to be a bit of a dud thanks to the fact that the Nuggets are dealing with a plethora of injuries. The Suns are now up 3-0 in the series and it seems pretty likely that they will finish off the series this weekend.