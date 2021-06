Hi all, just wondering how many people are struggling same as me. Myself and my husband have the same views on my pregnancy; we're listening to my body to tell me when to stop doing things (I'm only 14 weeks along, so very capable of doing most things still), keeping nice and active, keeping to a healthy diet and trying to keep things as BPA free as possible (e.g. using glass dishes instead of plastic ones for lunch and having metal water bottles.. we can't cut all plastic out as so much food comes in it nowadays). All of this is to try and give the best start to our baby as possible, and to make the pregnancy easier for me.