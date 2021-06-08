Love and hip hop stars Safaree Samuels asks for joint legal custody of his children with estranged wife erica mena in new divorce development
Safaree Samuels has reacted to his repelled spouse Erica Mena’s solicitation for essential actual care of their youngsters and select utilization of their common home in the most recent advancement of their separation. The Love and Hip Hop star, 39, says he might want the joint lawful authority of their kids and predictable, continuous nurturing and appearance with their children, as per authoritative records acquired by TMZ.www.theclevelandamerican.com