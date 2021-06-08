Love and hip hop stars Safaree Samuels asks for joint legal custody of his children with estranged wife erica mena in new divorce development

Lamar Odom will be a guest appearance on the latest season of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,’ since he has created some sort of relationship with Karlie Redd, it was recently discovered. Although we have seen the two out together on several times, Lammy has previously stated that he is still blissfully single and that he and Karlie are just friends. Wendy, as you know, is always going to tell you what’s on her mind! Wendy wasn’t buying the “friend” narrative after seeing the trailer for LHHATL! Karlie is “too old and a little dusty” to be in a relationship with Lamar, she stated on Hot Topics on Wednesday.