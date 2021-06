Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Eisai Co., Ltd (TYO:4523) has just had their Alzheimer’s disease drug Aduhelm approved by the FDA on June 7, 2021. Investors holding the stock on Friday June 4 had their shares close at $286.14, and finished off Monday afternoon on June 7 at $395.85 per share. With such a massive increase in share price in one day, it’s one of the most lucrative FDA approvals of the year. Since June 4, the stock is up 33%. It was a big win for investors in a situation where many believed the FDA approval for Aduhelm would not go ahead.