Member Info for jam2morrow

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany and BERLIN, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centogene N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG), a commercial-stage company focused on generating data-driven insights to diagnose, understand, and treat rare diseases, today announced the voting results of the Company's Annual General Meeting. The shareholders of the Company voted in favor of all proposals, which included the appointment of Rene Just as Chief Financial Officer and Managing Director of the company, as well as the re-appointment of Flemming Ørnskov, Hubert Birner, Holger Friedrich, Guido Alexander Prehn, Eric Souêtre, and Berndt Axel Edvard Modig to the Supervisory Board.