Member Info for jam2morrow

Life Style Extra
 19 days ago

@bob - we don't know what they will do for certain. 67.5p is an opening gambit in my opinion and not a given. When it comes to discussions between Ganfeng and Beijing or Ganfeng and their shareholders i'm afraid i'm not in the loop. RE: SaveBCN08 Jun 2021 14:47. @nomadic...

www.lse.co.uk
Environment

Member Info for 46Gillingham

Sadly our BOD team don't understand PR and how to tell the world. Not one main article on global warming in the last 5 / 10 years has ever praised the merits that QFI has to offer. Clearly both Jason and Mike have had spare time over the last year, they need to get out of there comfort zone and call / introduce themselves to these journalist and explain the virtues of MSAR. This should be done now, today and everyday just for 30 minutes and the rewards quickly be seen.
Markets

Member Info for mattwsh2904

Only difference is NCYT is up & down like a yo yo despite good news always ends up around £3.50...a few months ago over £5 and here we are. Morrison's sells food an absolute necessity whereas NCYT 's future is a bit cloudy. RE: RNS19 May 2021 11:37. Broker ratings...
Economy

Member Info for Hartlepoolbob

RE: After waiting nearly 6 million months for drilling to commence16 Jun 2021 22:24. We've just got home from the family restaurant... one of those magical evenings at hartlepool marina.. the youngest grandchild and my oldest and dearest aunt with us.. The light of love always shines through the darkness..
Life Style Extra

Member Info for Scarabbeatle

Less then 1 per cent of global population. We have to pcr test omce a week, and have done since December. Recently last two months have to take one lateral flow, the same day as the pcr and another a few days later. Whether this is to check and verify the lfd is one thing, I would assume they know the innova test isn't very good, but is the only option at the scale they require..
Markets

Member Info for ElephantInvest

*The question marks after the 'Thanks' were meant to be thumbs ups. Anyway, look forward to sharing any info i find on GDR with you all. All the best with your holdings here and elsewhere. Cheers. RE: PALOH study/AIHL test gaining wordlwide visibility18 Jun 2021 16:43. Hi all, Have been...
Markets

Member Info for longshorttrade

Noix, i managed to watch about 10 mins before it locked me out and said the link didn't exist, can you remember AK's position on financing as i remember people on here stating that AK said our investors had deep pockets and we wouldn't need dilution was that stated ?
Markets

Member Info for IgnatusIgnoramus

Managed to pick up another 20,000 shares this afternoon at 55p but shown as a sell. I am optimistic about the Company and as Mr Buffett says " I like it when the price of a Company I am interested in falls because it means I can buy more shares ".
Markets

Member Info for TheWetBandits

If it goes below 0.20 I am putting my wife's ISA allowance in this too mate. Impatient people will continue to drop out.17 Jun 2021 09:29. Unless you need the funds, nothing has changed. OEX is still a great opportunity. Impatient people will drop out and try buy back in cheaper and move on to the next AIM fad. Then it will bounce and you will get the usual noddy's like RichardJones commenting after GOI approval "ooo its going to 5p this week". It's funny - you don't hear from those fickle individuals on quieter days do you. What a world we live in. Good luck if you are a real investor and have got these discounted prices.
Markets

Member Info for fredintheshed

Looking at the AGM resolutions maximum new SC is £32,750 – 1,637M shares. Do I have that right – happy to be corrected? If so and the issue is at a 15% discount to today (.31p issue price) the max cash raise is £5.2M. Less issue cost (must be at least 5%?) leaves c £4.9M. After consideration of £4M, £900k max will be left for legal costs etc of deal and working capital to plug into Going Concern calculations to cover cash burn (if any) over next 12 months. If more is required, they do not have time before 30 June to get the authorities they will need.
Lifestyle

Member Info for graysonshares

Why respond to the creature? He`s probably paid for every reply. Neither is he making any effort to pretend he understands the business model!
Economy

Member Info for Monkey_Junkey

I was so angry I looked at the map upside down. Why in the world would you delay Cascadura hookup and cash flow for the Royston well? Have absolutely nothing to do with each other, and to suggest such is ridiculous. RE: Cover pic Cascadura and Page 6 Article to...
Business

Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)Dialog Semiconductor plc amnd

FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN. EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITHOUT RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY ("RI") STATUS (OR WHERE RI STATUS IS NOT APPLICABLE) Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan AG. (c) Name of the party...
Business
TheStreet

CENTOGENE Announces Shareholders Approve All Resolutions At Annual General Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany and BERLIN, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centogene N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG), a commercial-stage company focused on generating data-driven insights to diagnose, understand, and treat rare diseases, today announced the voting results of the Company's Annual General Meeting. The shareholders of the Company voted in favor of all proposals, which included the appointment of Rene Just as Chief Financial Officer and Managing Director of the company, as well as the re-appointment of Flemming Ørnskov, Hubert Birner, Holger Friedrich, Guido Alexander Prehn, Eric Souêtre, and Berndt Axel Edvard Modig to the Supervisory Board.
Business
TheStreet

ManifestSeven Announces Strategic Review Of Operations

IRVINE, Calif., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ManifestSeven Holdings Corporation (CSE: MSVN; OTCMKTS: MNFSF) (" M7" or the " Company"), California's first integrated omnichannel platform for legal cannabis, announced that it has initiated a strategic review process to explore, review and evaluate a broad range of potential alternatives for M7 focused on maximizing shareholder value.
Business

Lucara Diamond Corp. Announces C$38 Million Financing

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States. VANCOUVER, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - (LUC – TSX, LUC – BSE, LUC – Nasdaq Stockholm) Lucara Diamond Corp. (“Lucara” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce today that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets under which the underwriters have agreed to buy on bought deal basis 29,400,000 common shares (the “Common Shares”), at a price of C$0.75 per Common Share for gross proceeds of approximately C$22 million (the “Public Offering”). The Company has granted the Underwriters an option, exercisable at the offering price for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Public Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Public Offering to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on or about July 15, 2021 and is subject to Lucara receiving all necessary regulatory approvals.
Business

Black Iron Announces 2021 AGM Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Black Iron Inc. ("Black Iron" or the "Company") (TSX:BKI) reports, in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 26, 2021 were elected as directors of the Company at the annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting") held today.
Business
TheStreet

Corporate Update: FuelPositive Initiatives Progressing As Planned

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- FuelPositive Corporation (TSX.V: NHHH) ( OTCMKTS: NHHHF ) ("FuelPositive" or the "Company") is issuing the following update to share the status of the company and its various initiatives. "With extensive incoming shareholder inquiries over the last several weeks, we felt...
Business
TheStreet

Medicure Announces Appointment Of David Gurvey As Chief Financial Officer

WINNIPEG, MB, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Medicure Inc. (" Medicure" or the " Company") (TSXV: MPH) (OTC: MCUJF), a company focused on the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products for patients and prescribers in the United States market, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. David Gurvey (CPA, CMA, B.Sc.) as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 28, 2021.
Cambridge, MAcctvcambridge.org

Cambridge RISE Info Session

Cambridge RISE aims to address the growing economic divide and racial inequities in Cambridge, while also maintaining its diverse population and continuing to be a place families thrive. Beginning June 2021, Cambridge and its key partners will conduct an 18-month Guaranteed Income Pilot Project for single caretaker households. The pilot...