Member Info for reallyden

Just picked up a few hundred more at 51 as I was bored with work.. :-) RE: What we should be doing to raise Awareness of AVACTA LFT test22 Jun 2021 15:19. Whilst I admire the intentions here I'm afraid you're not going to make much headway. Why isn't our LFT well known - in my view it's because the Govt has done/and is doing a good job of supressing Avacta. Why? 1 word - Innova. I mean, how can our Govt's position on this test be so opposite to others like the FDA? I think it's because they're getting them very cheap and therefore have a view that there are plenty for people to be able to test themselves numerous time to get to the correct answer rather than use 1 Avacta LFT to get it. Bluster Boris and Hanjob and their UK test was just a smokescreen, after all the more they can keep Avacta out of mainstream knowledge the less questions there are about Innova...performance and dodgy contract.