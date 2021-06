KANNUR: The audio of Arjun Ayangi, head of gold smuggling quotation, threatening team members is out. The threat is that will handle them if gold is not returned. If taken it alone, will not permit them to step out in their hometown. There are people from Panur and Mahi in the team. The threat message also said there will be no one to save them. — The police have not been able to trace the Swift Car Arjun used to go to Karipur. The car brought from Karipur to Azhikode and hid near a steel plant was shifted by his aides before police reached the spot. Although a probe was conducted focusing on the CCTV in the area, they could not find the car.