TRUMBULL — The runs have always come for St. Joseph softball this season. Early, late, they’ve always shown up. The Cadets have scored at least seven runs in five of their six postseason games and 16 of their 22 games overall. They hit three home runs in a 9-0 home win over Naugatuck in the CIAC Class L quarterfinals on Friday afternoon, pushed up a little earlier to avoid predicted thunderstorms.