Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Otter Tail, Wadena by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-08 00:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-08 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Otter Tail; Wadena The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Wadena County in central Minnesota Eastern Otter Tail County in west central Minnesota * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1216 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Butler to near Ottertail to near Ashby, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wadena, New York Mills, Parkers Prairie, Battle Lake, Henning, Verndale and Ottertail. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov