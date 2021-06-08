Severe Weather Statement issued for Crosby, Floyd, Motley by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-07 23:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-08 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crosby; Floyd; Motley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN FLOYD...NORTHWESTERN CROSBY AND WEST CENTRAL MOTLEY COUNTIES At 1217 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Dougherty to 9 miles south of Floydada to 5 miles west of Cone, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dougherty and Cone. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov