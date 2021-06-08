Special Weather Statement issued for Grant, Roberts by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-07 23:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-08 00:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen. Target Area: Grant; Roberts SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR TRAVERSE...BIG STONE...CENTRAL ROBERTS AND NORTHEASTERN GRANT COUNTIES UNTIL 115 AM CDT At 1218 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Dumont, or near Wheaton, moving southeast at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Sisseton, Ortonville, Wheaton, Big Stone City, Browns Valley, Graceville, Clinton, Rosholt, Beardsley, Odessa, Dumont, Artichoke, Tintah, Correll, Johnson, Barry, Siloah Country Church, Yankeetown, Traverse Country Park and Mud Lake Landing.alerts.weather.gov