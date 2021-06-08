Cancel
Science

Our life is full of mysteries

Observer
 19 days ago

Mankind has proven himself to be an expert mechanic. He has designed many things, from automobiles to rocket ships, to overcome the problems of life. Life is perhaps the great mystery of living. Just what is it? It occurs on earth in a multitude of forms, stationary and self-mobile, and each is indescribable in its entirety. From many types of living plant life, to earth worms, elephants, and humans, we do not have the faintest idea of what produces them. The explanation of fertilization hardly covers all of the ground that life’s generation covers. What is the secret of the acorn, or any form of life’s existence?

