Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cassadaga, NY

Environment: Keeping watch of wind work

Observer
 11 days ago

It’s good to know the state DEC is overseeing cleanup of a “frac-out” in Cherry Creek at the site of the Cassadaga Wind LLC wind turbine project. A “frac-out” can occur as a result of directional boring in the area that can release drilling fluids into the surface environment. A frac-out is when drilling mud is released through fractured bedrock into surrounding rock and sand and then toward the surface.

www.observertoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cassadaga, NY
City
Cherry Creek, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Power#Wind Turbine#Pipelines#Plants And Animals#Dec#Cassadaga Wind Llc#Public Service Commission#Psc#Utility
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Darien, CTdarientimes.com

Letter: Eversource tree work detrimental to Darien environment

I am a Darien resident, who uses Sellecks Woods. I am very sad to hear about the tree removal that took place on June 11. As a friend of the neighborhood, I followed their journey in haunting the tree removal. After hearing that their were "emergency circumstances" that required all the trees to be pruned, I was upset that Little Brook Road did not get their chance for a hearing.
Career Development & AdviceRochester Business Journal

Cultivating a team in a hybrid work environment

“We just hired a new team member who will be in a key role — someone that we’re very excited about. It took a long time to recruit her. But now that she’s joining us, I worry that she won’t get to know our 20-member team well because we’re working in a hybrid environment, with half the team coming in on some days and ...
Environmentcumbriacrack.com

National Trust and Environment Agency work to improve flood resilience and habitats in Ullswater

The National Trust and the Environment Agency are working to improve flood resilience and create better habitats for nature in the Ullswater Valley. The £680,000 project at Goldrill Beck, near Hartsop, will see a stretch of river moved from its current course alongside a main road and re-meandered, creating a series of bends and smaller channels that will slow the flow of water and reduce the risk of flooding to key infrastructure.  
Bucks County, PAbuckscountycouriertimes.com

Op-Ed: Teleworking is working. Keep it up.

We have learned much over the course of this ongoing pandemic. One major takeaway is that teleworking/telecommuting is possible, and not just possible, but productive, and in some ways now necessary. Finding an issue that everyone can agree on is not easy, but there is one thing during the past year-and-a-half we can all appreciate as a result of the pandemic: fewer cars on the roads throughout Bucks County means less congestion. Ease in getting from Point A to Point B makes for happy drivers. In the height of stay-at-home orders, essential workers had shorter commutes, arrived to work on time, and didn’t have to battle the clock or congestion. Data from the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission backs this up, as drive times on several key corridors in Bucks County saw significant improvements. For example, the morning commute on I-295 from NJ 29 (Delaware River) to US 1 saw a 54.6% reduction in traffic on the road and Street Road from US 1 to PA 611 (Easton Road) saw a 29.9% reduction in traffic.
Tennessee Statethenashvillenews.net

Sea water desalination brings relief to TN village

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): The Ministry of Science and Technology on Saturday informed that seawater desalination through "solar thermal forward osmosis" has brought relief to a drought-prone village in Tamil Nadu. Narippaiyur, a village in Ramanathapuram District, a drought-prone area situated in the South-East corner of Tamil Nadu...
Energy Industrymybuckhannon.com

PSC approves plan to allow power companies to charge broadband surcharges

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Public Service Commission of West Virginia has approved Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power’s application for a middle-mile broadband infrastructure expansion project in Logan and Mingo Counties and an associated cost recovery mechanism. The West Virginia Legislature passed legislation in 2020 allowing the PSC to review written plans submitted by electric utilities to construct middle-mile fiber broadband assets within the power supply zone utilizing existing and new utility assets and for an associated cost recovery mechanism.
Labor Issuescapitalpress.com

Meatpacking strike averted at Smithfield plant

United Food and Commercial Workers Local 304A, which represents nearly 3,000 South Dakota food workers, announced on Friday a new agreement with Smithfield for workers at its Sioux Falls pork plant. UFCW 304A and the union’s members successfully secured pay increases and expanded benefits for workers at the plant. The...
Environmentthebftonline.com

Fabrimetal plants 1000 trees for environmental conservation

Fabrimetal Ghana Limited, a leading manufacturer of high quality high tensile iron rods, has planted 1,000 trees to contribute to government’s agenda of planting five million trees under the National Green Ghana Project. The Green Ghana Project is a presidential initiative aimed at encouraging Ghanaians and friends of Ghana plant...
IndustryLucknow Sentinel

Company conducting studies for proposed aquaculture facility on peninsula

A proposal by Georgian Bay Innovation Group to create a land-based recirculating aquaculture system near Colpoy’s Bay is still in its “infancy” and will require approvals from three provincial ministries and Saugeen Ojibway Nation before proceeding, says South Bruce Peninsula’s mayor. Janice Jackson said she has complete confidence that those...
Economygetsmartfinancing.com

HVAC Residential Financing Company: Smart Financing with Alabama Power

Heating and cooling in your home are extremely important. It accounts for over half of the energy consumption in many homes. Additionally, it is responsible for making your home comfortable throughout the different seasons and times of the day. That is why many homeowners often choose to invest in more efficient systems in their homes. The problem is that some of these HVAC projects can be costly.
EnvironmentTimes Union

Froth-Pak™ Spray Foam Receives 2021 American Chemistry Council (ACC) Sustainability Leadership Award for Environmental Protection

WILMINGTON, Del. (PRWEB) June 17, 2021. DuPont’s (NYSE: DD) new HFC-free Froth-Pak™ Spray Foam received the ACC Sustainability Leadership Award in the Environmental Protection category. The American Chemistry Council’s (ACC) recognizes outstanding company achievements in priority areas highlighted in the ACC’s Sustainability strategy. The newly enhanced, innovative Froth-Pak™ Spray Foams...
Thompson Falls, MTMissoulian

Letter to the editor: Nobody following PSC proceedings

Kinda follow the Public Service Commission — you know, that Montana agency where the concealed carry the geniuses dropped on us may be the first to manifest an O.K. Corral event?. Anyway, I followed the transferal of Thompson Falls garbage to Republic Service’s landfill. They approved it. Why? Well, for...
Environmentconstructforstl.org

Cement Firm Works With GE’s Renewables Unit on Wind Turbine Recycling

From CNBC: General Electric’s renewables unit and LafargeHolcim, the world’s biggest cement manufacturer, have struck a deal to explore the recycling of wind turbine blades. A memorandum of understanding will see the companies focus on exploring “circular economy solutions.” Business practices connected to the notion of a circular economy have...
Jamestown, NDJamestown Sun

Jamestown employees appreciated for work after high winds

In the southwest part of Jamestown, high winds blew down a large tree impacting a car and camper around 3:15 a.m. June 11. The city of Jamestown started clearing the mess shortly after 7 a.m. I was very impressed with the city employees and their use of heavy equipment and safety precautions for this downed tree removal event.
Lander, WYcounty10.com

Wind River/Sweetwater Sage Grouse Working Group to meet in Lander

(Lander, WY) – The Wind River/Sweetwater Sage Grouse Working Group will meet Thursday, June 24th, to discuss adaptive management with regard to the Sage Grouse Executive Orders, as well as other business. The meeting will begin at 9:00 AM in the conference room across from the Game and Fish Lander...