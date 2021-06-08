Environment: Keeping watch of wind work

We have learned much over the course of this ongoing pandemic. One major takeaway is that teleworking/telecommuting is possible, and not just possible, but productive, and in some ways now necessary. Finding an issue that everyone can agree on is not easy, but there is one thing during the past year-and-a-half we can all appreciate as a result of the pandemic: fewer cars on the roads throughout Bucks County means less congestion. Ease in getting from Point A to Point B makes for happy drivers. In the height of stay-at-home orders, essential workers had shorter commutes, arrived to work on time, and didn’t have to battle the clock or congestion. Data from the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission backs this up, as drive times on several key corridors in Bucks County saw significant improvements. For example, the morning commute on I-295 from NJ 29 (Delaware River) to US 1 saw a 54.6% reduction in traffic on the road and Street Road from US 1 to PA 611 (Easton Road) saw a 29.9% reduction in traffic.