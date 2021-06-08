M&T donates to United Way

M&T Bank has made a $5,000 donation to the United Way of Northern Chautauqua County’s Community Caring Fund. “M&T Bank is a great partner to our United Way and community,” said Adam Dolce, executive director of the United Way of Northern Chautauqua County. “Their gift to the Community Caring Fund helps to support our work as well as the 14 partners that we invest in. In addition, they are active volunteers throughout our community and make a real difference in the lives of the people in the region.” M&T Bank serves the area through branch locations in Silver Creek and Fredonia. Pictured from left are Adam Dolce, Jenn Vahl, Maria Spinler, Cathy Vanvlack, Suzanne Koning, Rosemary Miller, and Tyler Gotowka, United Way board president.