As the world moves to combat the imminent threat of climate change, we are seeing an innovation charge for cleaner technology sources. Startups are often at the forefront of some of these new sources of power like wave or kite-driven energy sources, in addition to modernizing existing clean energy solutions like solar power. However, even with these new sources available, the issues of utilizing them within the traditional, centralized grid remain. Take, for example, the Texas energy crisis this past winter. Power generation from both natural gas and wind went offline due to freezing temperatures. In order to prevent a catastrophic collapse of the grid, forced power shut-offs were implemented leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power and in the cold.