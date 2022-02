LINN COUNTY, Mo. — A northern Missouri man is recovering after a two-vehicle crash that occurred over the weekend. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 2:10 p.m. Sunday, on Highway 36 at Laclede, in Linn County. Troopers say a vehicle driven by Joshua Scearce,...

LINN COUNTY, MO ・ 7 DAYS AGO