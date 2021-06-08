Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mapleton, KS

Linn County News

linncountynews.net
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBilly Wayne Heyer, age 41 of Mapleton, Kan., passed away at his home on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Billy was born the son of Orville Wayne Heyer and Beverly Jean Parr on July 27, 1979, in Warrensburg, Mo. Billy enjoyed ranch rodeos, horses, cattle, swimming, fishing, barbeques, bonfires and hanging out with friends and family. Billy was preceded in death by his father and a brother, Jeffrey Allen Heyer. He is survived by his mother, Beverly, wife, Tracy Disney, sons, Kiel, Brannan (Shelby), Lee Heyer, Logan Heyer, Daniel Mauk and Zach Daniels, siblings, Steve Heyer, Becky Taylor, Greg Hildebrand, Zack Heyer and Elizabeth Heyer, seven grandchildren, Remi, Skarlet, Roman, Josie, Daxton, Frayah and Melina.

linncountynews.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Linn, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Obituaries
City
Mapleton, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linn County News#Roman#Mound City Chapel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Arizona StateABC News

Driver rams cyclists in Arizona race, critically injuring 6

SHOW LOW, Ariz. -- A driver in a pickup truck plowed into bicyclists during a community road race in Arizona on Saturday, critically injuring several riders before police chased the driver and shot him outside a nearby hardware store, authorities said. Six people were taken to a hospital in critical...
Portland, ORPosted by
CBS News

Dozens of Portland police officers resign from crowd control unit after officer indicted for allegedly assaulting protestor

Approximately 50 police officers working for Portland's rapid response unit resigned this week, a day after a team member was indicted for allegedly assaulting a protester last year. Participation in the unit was voluntary, and the officers will continue working for the police department in their regular assignments, according to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Teachers on edge over critical race theory debate

Teachers across the country are on edge amid the heated national debate over critical race theory, as Republican lawmakers in multiple states have passed or introduced legislation that would limit how race and racism are discussed in classrooms. Leaders at professional educators associations and unions say the measures have led...