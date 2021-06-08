Linn County News

Billy Wayne Heyer, age 41 of Mapleton, Kan., passed away at his home on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Billy was born the son of Orville Wayne Heyer and Beverly Jean Parr on July 27, 1979, in Warrensburg, Mo. Billy enjoyed ranch rodeos, horses, cattle, swimming, fishing, barbeques, bonfires and hanging out with friends and family. Billy was preceded in death by his father and a brother, Jeffrey Allen Heyer. He is survived by his mother, Beverly, wife, Tracy Disney, sons, Kiel, Brannan (Shelby), Lee Heyer, Logan Heyer, Daniel Mauk and Zach Daniels, siblings, Steve Heyer, Becky Taylor, Greg Hildebrand, Zack Heyer and Elizabeth Heyer, seven grandchildren, Remi, Skarlet, Roman, Josie, Daxton, Frayah and Melina.