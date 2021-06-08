SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GDOT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.38.