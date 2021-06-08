Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

By Suzanne Cooper
modernreaders.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCitigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated their buy rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,342 ($17.53) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a...

www.modernreaders.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David J
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citigroup Inc#Segro#Reit#Coupon#Segro#Ratings Network#Liberum Capital#Lon#Gbx 820 Lrb#Gbx 1 004 Lrb#Reit#Compound Interest#News Ratings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Real Estate Investment
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

UBS Group Raises AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Price Target to GBX 9,200

AZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,850 ($115.63) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,924.67 ($116.60).
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

D4t4 Solutions’ (D4T4) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Shares of D4T4 opened at GBX 370 ($4.83) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £148.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. D4t4 Solutions has a 1-year low of GBX 173 ($2.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 384 ($5.02). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 342.27.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Ramsdens’ (RFX) No Recommendation Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Separately, Liberum Capital cut Ramsdens to a hold rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Shares of LON:RFX opened at GBX 152.50 ($1.99) on Tuesday. Ramsdens has a 52 week low of GBX 107.10 ($1.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 178 ($2.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 477.09. The firm has a market cap of £47.87 million and a P/E ratio of 10.17.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

OCI’s (OCINF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of OCI in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy. OCI stock opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. OCI has a 1-year...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Buys 200,330 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,504,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,330 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $107,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Codexis to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Codexis from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Codexis in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Codexis presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.83.
Financial Reportsslatersentinel.com

$0.10 EPS Expected for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.07. Welbilt reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 242.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Economymodernreaders.com

Dr. Martens’ (DOCS) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Shares of Dr. Martens stock opened at GBX 422.40 ($5.52) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £4.22 billion and a PE ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 476.82. Dr. Martens has a 1-year low of GBX 414.22 ($5.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 521.60 ($6.81). The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.79.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 232.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives $37.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Brokerages Set Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) PT at $22.08

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.08.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Diageo (LON:DGE) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DGE. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,549 ($46.37).
Stockscom-unik.info

HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 481 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 14.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stockstickerreport.com

Short Interest in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Grows By 18.0%

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,140,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the May 13th total of 6,050,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,011 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $22,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. Purchases 9,201 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,212,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.46% of PulteGroup worth $63,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,545.13 ($20.19).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Societe Generale Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SSEZY. Barclays raised SSE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised SSE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SSE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target to $50.00

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GDOT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.38.