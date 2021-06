Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will report $396.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $399.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $394.67 million. FactSet Research Systems posted sales of $374.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 29th.