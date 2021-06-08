Cancel
Financial Reports

Research Analysts Set Expectations for ChromaDex Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDXC)

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ChromaDex in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ChromaDex’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

