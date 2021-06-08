Cancel
Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:AAP)

By John Adams
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdvance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.60. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Equity Residential in a research report issued on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.29 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enthusiast Gaming in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 14th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will post $1.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the highest is $1.88 billion. Zoetis reported sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Economytickerreport.com

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,820 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $393.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to post sales of $393.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $393.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $392.80 million. ePlus posted sales of $355.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Technologymodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “
Softwaremodernreaders.com

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC

GWRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Guidewire Software from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.00.
Financial Reportsslatersentinel.com

$700,000.00 in Sales Expected for Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) will report $700,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Neovasc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $600,000.00 and the highest is $800,000.00. Neovasc reported sales of $280,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsslatersentinel.com

$0.10 EPS Expected for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.07. Welbilt reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 242.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will announce earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Itron posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,633.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Sells $527,502.18 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 9,418 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $527,502.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,636 shares in the company, valued at $38,178,432.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.23). Everbridge posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 483.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.14 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will announce $94.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.78 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $89.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportstheenterpriseleader.com

Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) will announce sales of $21.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.64 million and the lowest is $21.36 million. Howard Bancorp reported sales of $22.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.
Financial ReportsWKRB News

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) PT Raised to $18.00 at Wedbush

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

-$0.13 EPS Expected for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) to report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is ($0.42). Molecular Templates reported earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Short Interest Update

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 779,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the May 13th total of 904,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days. Approximately 12.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Li Auto’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st. According to Zacks, analysts expect...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.08 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will post $59.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.20 million and the lowest is $52.10 million. Sunnova Energy International posted sales of $42.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stockscom-unik.info

$13.12 Million in Sales Expected for Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will post sales of $13.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.73 million. Marchex posted sales of $25.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.