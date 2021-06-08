Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:AAP)

GWRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Guidewire Software from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.00.