Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:AAP)
Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.60. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.www.modernreaders.com