The newly launched spatial audio function for the Apple Music streaming service only works for a short period of time for some iPhone users. This can be read from reports in Apple’s official support forums and on Reddit. The symptoms: the pieces of music available in Dolby Atmos only run for 15 seconds on an iPhone, after which they break off. Devices with the latest iOS version (14.6) as well as those with the beta of iOS 15, which is currently only available to developers, are affected.