Wellness is the focus of National Fishing and Boating Week ‘Get On Board’ Campaign
A new study from Take Me Fishing and Discover Boating uncovers a wellness deficit in America as recreational activities begin reopening amid improving public health conditions. Based on the findings, the two outdoor recreation organizations are launching their summer-long Get On Board campaign this National Fishing and Boating Week (NFBW), June 5 through 13, to help Americans from all walks of life fill their wellness deficits by experiencing the benefits of the outdoors firsthand.boatingindustry.com