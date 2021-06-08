Wellness is the focus of National Fishing and Boating Week ‘Get On Board’ Campaign

Governor McMaster announced the inaugural event at a press conference on Tuesday and said the South Carolina Boating and Fishing Alliance is one of the driving forces behind it. The alliance’s goal is to bring together manufacturers, dealers, retailers, and boaters. The week acts as an advocacy for both fishing and boating industries and showcases what the state has done to keep them thriving. One goal is to expand and protect available access to water and fishing while recognizing experiences that make South Carolina’s waterways unique compared to other states.