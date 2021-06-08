Waypoints Yacht Charters appoints new president

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) today announced that Henry Stupp has joined the company as President of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The addition of this new leadership role at ABG is an important step as the company heightens its focus on expansion in key regions and continues to diversify its portfolio. As President of EMEA, Stupp will spearhead ABG’s brand and business expansion across EMEA and India. Stupp will be located in London, where he will open and oversee a new ABG office and recruit for dedicated regional teams.