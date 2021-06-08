Waypoints Yacht Charters appoints new president
Waypoints Yacht Charters appointed Kirstie Palmer as president and partner. Chris Bent, founder of Waypoints and president of Atlantic Cruising Yachts, appointed Palmer based on her extensive background in operations, sales, and fleet management as operations manager at BVI Yacht Charters. Originally from the United Kingdom, Palmer has lived in the British Virgin Islands for over 15 years and was instrumental in building back charter business in the region following Hurricane Irma in 2017.boatingindustry.com