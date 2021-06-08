North American Sober Skipper Advisory Council appoints new members

DESTIN — To help finalize city voters’ wishes for controlled future growth, the City Council on Monday unanimously adopted an ordinance that limits building heights. Designed to provide consistency between the city charter and the city’s comprehensive plan, the ordinance prohibits any structure or part of a structure to be erected at a height higher than six stories, or 75 feet, above the crown of the abutting road unless approved by at least 60% of the city voters at a general election.