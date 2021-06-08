North American Sober Skipper Advisory Council appoints new members
Six new boating industry stakeholders have been tapped to serve on the North American Sober Skipper Advisory Council. They will collaborate with the existing council members on strategies to promote greater awareness and adoption of boating safety initiatives and messaging both within the recreational marine industry and the boating consumer space. The council is also actively involved in promoting and judging the organization’s annual National Boating Industry Safety Awards.boatingindustry.com