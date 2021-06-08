Cancel
MLB

Struggling D-backs visit hot Oakland, Bassitt

By Field Level Media
lindyssports.com
 11 days ago

The Oakland Athletics hope to build upon earlier success this season when they host the struggling Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night. Both teams had Monday off ahead of their two-game interleague series. The A’s return home from recording 2-1 series wins at Seattle and Colorado, while the Diamondbacks were swept in a four-game series in Milwaukee.

