Struggling D-backs visit hot Oakland, Bassitt

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the following roster moves:. Recalled RHP Corbin Martin from Triple-A Reno. Following yesterday’s game, optioned RHP Jon Duplantier to Reno. Well, no particular surprise there. Dupe’s performances have been the far side of wretched thus far, with a 13.15 ERA over his four starts. Not that Martin was particularly good, but the 9.00 ERA he put up in two starts seems positively impressive in comparison. At this point. it does feel like the team is re-arranging deckchairs on the deck of the Titanic. It doesn’t feel like there is any solution in place, except for the return of better pitchers such as Zac Gallen, Luke Weaver and Madison Bumgarner. Yes, Bumgarner and his 5.73 ERA qualifies as a “better pitcher” than almost any of the alternatives right now. But there’s a reason our rotation has a combined record of 12-30 this season.