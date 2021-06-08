Today in History

Opal Lee, aged 92, exclaimed in delight when she watched Congress pass a bill to make Juneteenth, June 19, a federal holiday. Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery and was formerly celebrated by African American communities. While President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation of 1862 had officially outlawed slavery in Texas, Black slaves only enjoyed freedom two and a half years later. Lee, known as the Grandma of Juneteenth, had been a longtime advocate of marking the occasion at the national level. Notably, she marched from Fort Worth, Texas, to Washington, D.C., to fight for a federal holiday in 2016. She is now taking a moment to savor the win but has stressed the anti-racism work that remains, CNN News reports.